Two new fires burning in Pueblo County

UPDATE: The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office reported at 4:45 p.m. that the Nyberg Fire only burned 1/4 of an acre and is 100 percent contained.

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Two new fires are burning in Pueblo County Thursday afternoon.

A different fire broke out before noon Thursday in the area of 67th Lane and Garnett Road. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said at 3:30 p.m., this fire was 39 acres in size and 75 percent contained.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., the PCSO reported the two other fires. One is near 38th Lane and Daniel Road, and is called the Daniel Road Fire. The other is at Highway 50 and Nyberg Road, and is called the Nyberg Fire, according to the PCSO.

The sheriff's office said the Daniel Road Fire is at 38 acres in size. They have not yet reported a size for the Nyberg Fire. These are both east of Pueblo in rural areas along the Arkansas River.