PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Crews are working a fire off 67th Lane and Garnett Road, according to Otero County dispatch.

Multiple agencies are responding, including Fowler Fire, Manzanola Fire, Rocky Ford Fire, and the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, dispatch said.

They said the fire broke out at 11:47 a.m.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.