CPW says multiple raccoons in Southern Colorado tested positive for deadly disease that can spread to your dog

MONTE VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife announces multiple raccoons have tested positive for canine distemper in recent weeks in Alamosa and Monte Vista.

A raccoon carcass from Monte Vista is the only confirmed case at this time, however, two raccoons from Alamosa show symptoms consistent with canine distemper, but official testing is still needed.

CPW says animals with canine distemper often have difficulty moving and can act abnormally because of brain infections. Crusting around the eyes and/or nose is commonly observed, while other signs such as coughing, diarrhea, vomiting, and thickened paw pads tend to be less obvious. Sick animals usually do not survive.

The virus is contagious and can spread to your pet at home.

CPW recommends you get your pets vaccinated and keep them away from any wild animals. In addition to raccoons, coyotes, foxes, skunks, and other carnivores can contract the virus.

“We’ve had a number of reports, and one we submitted for testing did already come back positive for distemper,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Tyler Cerny of Monte Vista. “In these cases, any other raccoon in the area exhibiting symptoms is presumed to be positive for canine distemper. We are continuing to see more cases.”

If you think your animal has canine distemper, take them to get tested for rabies. CPW says distemper cannot be distinguished from rabies without brain testing.

For more information about canine distemper and other wildlife diseases, visit the CPW website.