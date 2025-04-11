Southern Colorado sheriffs share strong words in response to new gun control bill

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Several sheriffs in Southern Colorado are making their feelings known about a new gun control bill, SB 25-003, that was signed into law this week by Governor Jared Polis.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office called the bill "the most atrocious anti-2nd Amendment bill in Colorado history." In a release, Sheriff Joseph Roybal said he was deeply disappointed in the Governor's decision to not veto the bill and added, "Public safety experts across the state opposed this legislation, as it will be burdensome on law-abiding citizens, and have no adverse effect on criminals."

Roybal also said, "It is clear those who hold the power in our state legislature are more interested in carrying out a political agenda, rather than sponsoring and voting for legislation which enhances public safety and preserves the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens."

Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell also released a video statement in response to Governor Polis signing SB 25-003. In the video, Mikesell called the bill the "most restrictive gun rights bill in the United States' history."

Senate Bill 25-003 prohibits the purchase or sale of "rapid fire conversion devices, like bump stocks and binary triggers," according to Colorado Senate Democrats.

Stricter licensing requirements will also apply to semiautomatic rifles or semiautomatic shotguns with detachable magazines or gas-operated semiautomatic handguns with detachable magazines.

Under the law, those hoping to obtain a semiautomatic as defined above are required to complete a firearms safety course every five years. The course will go over safe storing, handling, and other gun safety issues. Those applicants will then take an exam, which they must pass with at least 90%. Sheriff's offices will be required to check that an applicant does not have criminal convictions preventing them from getting a gun. They can also deny an applicant if they have reasonable belief the applicant is a danger to themselves or another person. Local sheriff's offices will be responsible for issuing course eligibility cards, which will be given to applicants before they can take the course.

State Democrats explain within the bill that they assume about 50,000 people per year will contact a sheriff to apply for a course eligibility card, generating an estimated $2,000,000 in revenue.

Conversely, the law has faced scrutiny by sheriff's offices across the state, some pointing to the lack of resources designated to sheriff's offices who will be required to handle work associated with licensing permissions. While the eligibility cards will come with a fee, the law stipulates that sheriff's offices will send the money to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

Additionally, critics argue that many mass shooters and criminals obtain their guns illegally to begin with. Gun rights advocates believe the only people who would be adversely impacted are law-abiding community members.

RELATED REPORTING:

Governor Polis signs bill to restrict semiautomatic weapons, SB25-003 now law

Colorado now has one of the most restrictive gun laws in the country

Semiautomatic firearm bill headed to Governor Polis’s desk

Colorado Senate passes bill to restrict semi-automatic weapons