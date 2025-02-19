Colorado Senate passes bill to restrict semi-automatic weapons

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - A bill to restrict semi-automatic weapons has passed in the Colorado Senate and now moves to the House.

SB25-003 would restrict the manufacturing, distributing, transferring, selling, or purchasing of certain firearms. Those are specified as "semi-automatic rifle or semiautomatic shotgun with a detachable magazine or a gas-operated semi-automatic handgun with a detachable magazine."

“High-capacity magazines are what put the ‘mass’ into mass shootings, which is why over a decade ago Colorado Democrats passed legislation to prohibit magazines that hold over 15 rounds of ammunition,” said Colorado Senator Tom Sullivan (D) in a release.

However, critics argue that many mass shooters and criminals obtain their guns illegally to begin with. Gun rights advocates believe the only people who would be adversely impacted are law-abiding community members.

Under the bill, individuals would be able to purchase a semi-automatic firearm with a detachable magazine, however, there are several steps they would have to take to legally own one.

"There are no other rights that are constitutionally protected in our Bill of Rights in which we have to ask the government for permission to practice," said Leland Conway, the Rocky Mountain District Manager for Delta Defense. "We don't have to get permission, or take a class, to go and speak our mind [through] freedom of speech, or freedom of religion, or freedom of the press. We just get to do that because we're Americans, and that's guaranteed."

Those who want to own a semi-automatic with a detachable magazine must get fingerprinted by the local sheriff's office. Their prints will run through a criminal history database, but the bill says sheriffs will "not retain a set of the applicant's fingerprints." If everything comes back clear, then they'll have to take a firearms safety course.

"It actually creates a de facto gun registration by forcing people to ask the government permission to actually carry a firearm that is constitutionally protected in our rights," said Conway.

Gun owners would need to complete a firearm safety course every five years. The course must be taught by an instructor verified by the local sheriff's office.

The basic firearms course would require a minimum of four hours of instruction with fees dictated by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife. At the end of the course, students will be given an exam and must pass with at least a 90%.

“This legislation is another in the list of policies I have worked on to develop evidence-based solutions and reduce gun violence of all types. The people of Colorado have mandated that we do something about the public health crisis that is gun violence, so that’s what we’re going to do," said Senator Sullivan.

The bill still needs to pass in the House before heading to Governor Polis.