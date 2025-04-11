Colorado man’s murder convcition vacated due to CBI analyst’s misconduct

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado man's murder conviction in Boulder County has been vacated, with the District Attorney citing misconduct by a former DNA analyst at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to our news partners in Denver, Michael Clark, who was convicted in 2012 for the murder of Marty Grisham, has declared his innocence for the past 30 years – despite DNA testing connecting him to the crime. Last month, Clark's attorney filed for a new trial on the first-degree murder charge, arguing that he was convicted based on manipulated DNA by former CBI analyst Missy Woods.

Woods is accused of mishandling and manipulating data in over 800 cases over her 29-year career with the CBI. In January, she was charged with over 100 cases of purgery, forgery, attempting to influence a public servant, and cybercrime. During Clark's initial trial, Woods testified that DNA found on a tube of lip balm didn't rule him out.

RELATED: Missy Woods, CBI data analyst accused of manipulating data in hundreds of cases, facing over 100 charges

Our news partners report that new, independent DNA testing has raised significant questions about the evidence presented in Clark's initial trial.

On Friday, the Boulder County DA's office issued a release that said after a careful review of the "exceptional circumstances" presented in the case, the decision was made to vacate the conviction. The original bond of $100,000 will be reinstated, and Clark is eligible to post the bond, according to the release.

The next steps in Clark's case will be determined at a later date. He is currently being held at the Fremont Correction Facility in Florence, Colorado.