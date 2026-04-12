Tracking Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Danger in Southern Colorado

Sunday evening will bring us partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. We should start to calmer winds once we get into the evening hours. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of Southern Colorado through 9 P.M. which means we have to watch the fire weather conditions through that time period. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s for most areas along the I-25 corridor, with cooler readings in the high country.

Monday will bring us mostly sunny skies along with warm temperatures. We will see highs in the lower 70s, with warmer conditions out on the Eastern Plains. We are expecting another hot, dry, and windy afternoon and evening throughout Southern Colorado. A Red Flag Warning goes into effect Monday from 11 A.M through 9 P.M. for most of our viewing area. That means we could see wind gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday will bring us cooler weather and our next chance of moisture here in the Pikes Peak Region. We do have a chance of afternoon showers here in the lower elevations, and some snow showers are possible in communities up in the high country. We will see highs in the 60s, with temperatures falling into the 30s in the evening.

We will see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 60's. The sunshine will linger through Thursday, with highs in the lowers 70s. We will have to watch for the possibility of Fire Weather Conditions on Thursday.

Friday will bring us some more cooler weather with a chance of showers early in the day with highs in the 60s. We could see a rain/snow mix late in the evening for area along the I-25 Corridor as temperatures drop into the upper 20s. A chance of snow showers will continue into Saturday, with highs in the 40s.