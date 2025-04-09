Speed, alcohol ruled factors in deadly crash and car fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – After an investigation into a crash and subsequent car fire on Dublin Boulevard earlier this month, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is releasing the identity of the driver who died in the collision and information on the factors believed to have led up to it.



On Tuesday, April 1 at around 8:43 p.m., CSPD was notified of a fiery two-vehicle crash in the 3900 block of Dublin Boulevard. Reports indicated that of the vehicles involved had caught on fire immediately after the crash, CSPD said.

When officers arrived on scene, they determined that the driver of the car that had caught on fire had died. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

On Wednesday, April 2, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the driver killed as 25-year-old Ryan Jacob Zamora.

An investigation completed by CSPD's Major Crash Team found that Zamora was traveling eastbound on Dublin Boulevard at a high speed when he was unable to navigate a curve. His car went over the center median, where it was hit by a car traveling westbound. Zamora's car immediately burst into flames.

At this time, both speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the crash, CSPD said.

This is the sixth traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2025. At this same time last year, there were 16 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.