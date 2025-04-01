Skip to Content
Crash and car fire leaves one dead in Northeast Colorado Springs

today at 9:37 PM
Published 10:15 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person is dead after a crash and subsequent car fire on the northeast side of Colorado Springs Tuesday night.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the intersection of Dublin Blvd. and Rangewood Dr. was closed sometime after 9 p.m. due to the fatal accident. The intersection is expected to be closed for three to five hours, police said.

CSPD told KRDO13 that one of the vehicles involved in the crash caught fire, and the body of the deceased victim was found in the vehicle.

