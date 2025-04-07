Jury trial begins for man accused of shooting, killing two in UCCS dorm room
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The jury trial for Nicholas Jordan, the man accused of shooting and killing two people in a University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) dorm room last year, is set to begin April 6.
The trial will start at 9 a.m. on Monday, according to a Colorado Judicial Branch court docket.
Nicholas Jordan is accused of shooting and killing UCCS student Samuel Knopp and Pueblo resident Celie Montgomery in a UCCS dorm room in February 2024.
Jordan and Knopp were roommates. According to an independent review completed by UCCS, Jordan had made a death threat against Knopp prior to the shooting and had requested a room change, even meeting with a university staff member to discuss his options in December 2023.
Campus police also received multiple complaints of Jordan allegedly sexually harassing female students before the shooting.
READ MORE: UCCS reviewing policies and strategies after third-party review of campus shooting event
Multiple hearings questioning Jordan's mental competency delayed the beginning of the trial, but a judge ultimately ruled Jordan competent to stand trial in August.
Jordan entered a not guilty plea in November.
KRDO13 will be closely monitoring the trial and providing updates on court proceeding.