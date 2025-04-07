Jury trial begins for man accused of shooting, killing two in UCCS dorm room

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The jury trial for Nicholas Jordan, the man accused of shooting and killing two people in a University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) dorm room last year, is set to begin April 6.

The trial will start at 9 a.m. on Monday, according to a Colorado Judicial Branch court docket.

Nicholas Jordan is accused of shooting and killing UCCS student Samuel Knopp and Pueblo resident Celie Montgomery in a UCCS dorm room in February 2024.

Jordan and Knopp were roommates. According to an independent review completed by UCCS, Jordan had made a death threat against Knopp prior to the shooting and had requested a room change, even meeting with a university staff member to discuss his options in December 2023.

Campus police also received multiple complaints of Jordan allegedly sexually harassing female students before the shooting.

Multiple hearings questioning Jordan's mental competency delayed the beginning of the trial, but a judge ultimately ruled Jordan competent to stand trial in August.

Jordan entered a not guilty plea in November.

KRDO13 will be closely monitoring the trial and providing updates on court proceeding.