Fifth suspect in fatal shooting in Security-Widefield surrenders to sheriff’s office

El PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Jan. 16, 2025, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) responded to a shooting in the 7000 block of Dove Creek Circle, located in Security-Widefield, in unincorporated El Paso County.

EPSO said that when deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered three people with gunshot wounds and immediately began providing medical aid until the Security Fire Department arrived. Two people were taken to a local hospital for treatment and were later released. The third person died at the scene, EPSO said.

A short time later, a fourth person who had been at the scene arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. They were treated and released.

The El Paso County Coroner later identified the deceased victim as 19-year-old Jonah Thirkill of Colorado Springs.

According to EPSO, on Friday, April 4, 2025, 18-year-old Ami Gallegos and 20-year-old Noah Watkins, along with two other individuals (minors), were arrested by members of the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team during a multi-agency operation.

On April 7, EPSO said a fifth suspect, Alexander Tilmon, turned himself into the sheriff's office. He is being held on a $500,000 bond and is facing one count of second-degree murder, five counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of first-degree assault, five counts of menacing, and other charges.