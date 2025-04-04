Shedeur Sanders impresses at Pro Day, Travis Hunter a limited participant

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was a packed house at the Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day.

Shedeur Sanders shined yet again as he makes his case to be, possibly, the first quarterback drafted.

Travis Hunter initially decided to skip Pro Day, but ran routes for Sanders. He looked as fast and skilled as ever.

Sanders and Hunter could both be drafted inside the top five. Deion Sanders argues they are the safest picks in this year's class.

"I think we have the most qualified guys in the draft," Sanders said at the Buffs Pro Day. "They're not a risk. Shedeur has been doing it year after year, after year, after years."

"Ain't nobody like Travis. So the surest bet in this draft, I'm not a betting man, I'm a Godly man, but the surest bet in this draft are those two young men."

The NFL Draft begins on April 24.