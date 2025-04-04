Independent film festival pushing creators to their limits in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The Kickass Film Fest in Pueblo returns for its fifth year Saturday with a competition between 25 independent filmmakers tasked with creating an entire short film in 72 hours.

The film fest assigned each crew their own distinct genre with three required elements across the board: a mirror, a character that is a stranger at the door, and the line, "Leave it up to chance."

The film fest is at the Sangre De Cristo Center for the Arts in Pueblo. Doors open at 10 a.m. Tickets are $30 online or $35 at the door.

Mark Britten, known for his voice acting work of multiple characters in the English-dubbed version of "Dragon Ball Z," will host the red carpet and award show. The event ends with a live performance from Neoma, a musician out of Denver.

Tune into Good Morning Colorado where KRDO13's Bradley Davis speaks with the festival's co-founder while showing us a sneak peak preview of some of the films!

Full schedule:

Daytime Screenings

10:30 AM – Doors Open

– Doors Open 11:00 AM – Screening ONE (90 minutes) - Audience Choice Voting (must be in attendance to vote)

– Screening ONE (90 minutes) - Audience Choice Voting (must be in attendance to vote) 12:30 PM – Intermission (30 minutes)

– Intermission (30 minutes) 1:00 PM – Screening TWO (90 minutes) - Audience Choice Voting (must be in attendance to vote)

– Screening TWO (90 minutes) - Audience Choice Voting (must be in attendance to vote) 2:30 PM – Screening Ends

Evening Festivities