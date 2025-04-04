Colorado Springs Fire Department extinguishes structure fire at old Maggie’s Farm property

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) confirmed they're working a structure fire at 1420 South Nevada.

The address is the former home of a Maggie's Farm marijuana dispensary location. Photos by CSFD show that the fire appeared to have been in a separate garage building on the property.

Back in January, law enforcement swarmed the area in a coordinated effort to execute warrants. Employees with Maggie's Farm confirmed to KRDO13 that the location off Nevada has been closed down for a while. They said the location would be bulldozed soon. A nearby business owner said the entire area has had difficulties with the homeless population for quite some time.