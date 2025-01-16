Police execute warrants at closed and vacant Colorado Springs dispensary, Maggie’s Farm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Law enforcement swarmed an old Maggie's Farm building off Nevada Avenue on Thursday.

Officers surrounded the building with helmets and tactical gear, and a KRDO13 crew at the scene witnessed at least two people being put into handcuffs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says they are executing warrants.

Maggie's Farm has multiple locations throughout Southern Colorado. However, the location off Nevada has been closed for quite some time, according to employees. They said the location is actually supposed to be bulldozed soon. The website for Maggie's Farm also does not list the location anymore. Employees say after they closed, the location had been completely vacated, along with their inventory and furniture.

Police say they were also executing warrants on a property behind Maggie's Farm. A nearby business owner says the entire area has had difficulties with the homeless population for quite some time.

It is unclear at this time what the warrants were issued for, or if those arrested are homeless. Details are limited, but this article may be updated.