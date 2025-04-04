Chase Dollander called up by Rockies, will start Sunday

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two years ago, the Rockies drafted Chase Dollander with the ninth overall pick. On Sunday, he'll make his major league debut. Dollander was called up by the Rockies and will start Sunday's series finale against the Athletics.

"He's built the right way in a lot of areas," Rockies manager Bud Black said before the home opener. "He's got a good arm, he's a good talent. He's got a good head on his shoulders. He does a lot of things right for a young player. Now, just a matter whether that will translate... I think long term it's going to be a really good pitcher."

Dollander pitched just one game with Triple-A Albuquerque this season after 118 innings in the minors last season. He's Baseball America's seventh-ranked prospect overall.