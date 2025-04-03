Live with local artists performing in the Steel City Showcase!

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13's Bradley Davis brings us live performances on Good Morning Colorado with some talented local musicians ahead of their performance in the second-annual Steel City Showcase.

Solo performer Christian Jacquez and the mother, father and daughter trio members of Rhythm & Reverie join the show to show us what they can do. Make sure to tune in the next two half hours to hear them play!

The Steel City Showcase is April 11 and 12 across five different stages in downtown Pueblo. Gates open at 4 p.m. with live performances from over 40 artists until 11 p.m. A large number of the artists are local to Southern Colorado. Tickets are $25 a day, or $40 for the weekend.