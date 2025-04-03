Health officials announce another location of possible exposure in Pueblo measles case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – While investigating a case of measles detected in an unvaccinated Pueblo deli worker earlier this week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says it has discovered another location where people may have been exposed.

The new potential exposure site is a Walmart in Pueblo, located at 4080 W. Northern Ave. CDPHE says the warning particularly affects those who were in or near the pharmacy on Saturday, March 22 between 2:30 and 5 p.m.

"As our investigation has progressed, we identified an additional location where people may have been exposed to measles. This is common in case investigations as we learn more about an individual’s movements during their infectious period," Dr. Rachel Herlihy, CDPHE state epidemiologist and deputy chief medical officer, said. "Identifying and notifying the public about these locations as quickly as possible is critical to protecting the health of the community and limiting further spread,"

On March 31, CDPHE confirmed that a Pueblo deli worker had contracted measles from an area of Mexico experiencing an ongoing outbreak.

At the time, the agency provided two known exposure sites: the Southwest Deli and Cafe on 1873 S. Pueblo Blvd., where the resident worked from March 17-21 after returning from Mexico, and the Southern Colorado Clinic in Pueblo, located at 109 South Burlington Drive.

Though initially reporting that the resident had been in the clinic on Saturday, March 22 from 3:30-6 p.m., CDPHE now believes the time period was between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

If you visited any of these locations at the times and dates given, CDPHE recommends that you monitor your symptoms for 21 days and contact your health provider by phone if you develop any of these symptoms: fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash on the face that typically starts several days after exposure before spreading.

CDPHE said measles is highly contagious and often severe, but it is preventable through vaccination. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective in preventing measles, the agency said.

"The MMR vaccine provides excellent protection and helps prevent outbreaks like the one we are seeing globally," Herlihy said. "We urge Coloradans to review their vaccination status and take steps to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

More information about measles can be found on the CDC website.