Colorado Springs police make 68 arrests during two-day homeless camp cleanup

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released some numbers following a two-day homeless camp clean-up operation.

RELATED: Colorado Springs police begin first of its kind, multi-day homeless camp cleanup

According to CSPD, over the two days of the operation, 60 misdemeanor warrant arrests, five felony warrant arrests, and three misdemeanor drug arrests were made. Five water tickets, nine trespassing tickets, and two camping in parks tickets were also written.

CSPD said a "rough, early estimate" of the amount of trash that was picked up is approximately 1,000 cubic yards of trash, equivalent to about 300 tons, which would cover a regulation basketball court in approximately 6 feet of trash.

CSPD said the operation came about after they had been receiving daily complaints about homeless camps. Sergeant Olav Chaney with the Colorado Springs Police Department Homeless Outreach Team said they get dozens of complaints every single day of garbage, needles, and even feces due to the growing number of homeless camps in the city.

RELATED: CSPD: 60 arrested during Colorado Springs homeless camp cleanup, including sex offender out of Texas

Among the arrests on day one of the operation was a sex offender who is wanted in Texas.