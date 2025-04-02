Colorado Springs police begin first of its kind, multi-day homeless camp cleanup

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say they get daily complaints about homeless camps so they organized a massive first of its kind, citywide cleanup that started Wednesday.

Police are teaming up with other organizations to try and give unhoused people the tools they need for a better life. However, officers say it’s also their job to enforce the law after giving countless warnings.

Sargent Olav Chaney with the Colorado Springs Police Homeless Outreach Team tells me they get dozens of complaints every single day of garbage, needles and even feces due to the growing number of homeless camps.

“That’s where they bathe. That’s where they urinate. That’s where they sometimes defecate,” Sgt. Chaney explained.

Despite rising concern over homeless camps, Sargent Chaney says its a delicate balance of making sure families are safe and people without homes are treated fairly – especially as advocates for the unhoused community continue to push back.

“They see cops – as they would put it – harassing the homeless, right? And from the outside looking in, I can’t blame them. But to understand what we do is a whole lot different,” Sgt. Chaney said.

Serenity recovery, Homeward Pikes Peak and Keep Colorado Springs Beautiful are just a few of the organizations who showed up with police to support unhoused people Wednesday, offering rehab options and shelters.

“Yes, we do want them to succeed in life. We'll do anything we can to get them there. But, we also have to hold them accountable,” Sgt. Chaney explained.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police say they’ve made at least half a dozen arrests during their big cleanup; some of them, for continuously ignoring trespassing laws, and others, for unrelated warrants – including one person taken into custody for failure to register as a sex offender.