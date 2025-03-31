Shots fired in officer-involved shooting in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they are responding to a shooting call downtown involving at least one of their officers.

A representative with a substation said officers were responding to a call when shots were fired. No word on what the initial call was for or who fired the shots. CSPD has confirmed it was officer-involved, and took place off South Nevada.

A KRDO13 crew arrived at the blocked off scene near North Weber Street and Pikes Peak Avenue.

Our crew says police have closed off about a block, running from South Nevada Avenue to East Kiowa Street, to North Weber Street, and ending at Pikes Peak Avenue.

Details are extremely limited at this time. This article will be updated.