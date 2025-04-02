Higher than expected snowfall causing slick conditions on I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A band of wintery mix hit El Paso County overnight and has caused some adverse conditions on I-25 in Monument and northern Colorado Springs.

The highway was completely covered in spots near Monument Hill and Briargate early Wednesday morning around 4:45 a.m. Plows seemed to get some purchase on the situation over the next hour as traffic started speeding up.

