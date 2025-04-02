Skip to Content
Higher than expected snowfall causing slick conditions on I-25

Published 6:09 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A band of wintery mix hit El Paso County overnight and has caused some adverse conditions on I-25 in Monument and northern Colorado Springs.

The highway was completely covered in spots near Monument Hill and Briargate early Wednesday morning around 4:45 a.m. Plows seemed to get some purchase on the situation over the next hour as traffic started speeding up.

Tune into Good Morning Colorado where KRDO13 meteorologist Chevy Chevalier and reporter Bradley Davis provides us hour-by-hour updates on the weather and road conditions.

I-25

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

