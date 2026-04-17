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Tracking rain, snow & Saturday morning freeze

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Published 4:11 AM

TODAY: Snow starts across the High Country overnight. Moisture pushes down I-25 Friday morning and afternoon. Any accumulations across the Pikes Peak Region will be very light. Friday highs will be in the 50s in lower lying areas.

WEEKEND: Expect lows in the teens and 20s (freeze warning) Saturday. We dry out overnight but roads will likely be icy Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will feature highs similar to Friday. Highs rebound to the 60s and 70s Sunday afternoon with some 80s by Monday.

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Julia Donovan

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