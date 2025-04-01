U.S. Marshals assisting Canon City PD in search for suspect in weekend shooting

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Canon City Police Department (CCPD) has asked the U.S. Marshals Colorado Violent Offender Task Force to help find the suspect connected to a shooting this past weekend.

According to the CCPD, 50-year-old Stephen Garrett is wanted for 1st Degree Assault/Domestic Violence, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, and Menacing.

SWAT at the scene in Canon City, Courtesy: Catrinna Hankins

Anyone with information on Garrett's whereabouts is asked to contact the CCPD at (719) 276-5600. Information can also be reported to Fremont County CrimeStoppers at (719) 276-STOP, or at the following link: https://www.p3tips.com/Drill.aspx. Tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash award from both Crime Stoppers (up to $1000) and the CCPD (up to $3500).

On Saturday, March 29, a portion of E. Main Street was blocked off while the CCPD investigated a shooting. The department said a woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She told police the injury was from an incident at a residence on Main Street.

Police said the SWAT team responded to the residence and set up a perimeter. Once a warrant was obtained, SWAT entered the home, but no one was inside.