Veteran business owner hosts cornhole tournament to help military widows afford home security

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A veteran business owner is hosting a cornhole tournament to raise money for his Gold Valor Foundation which helps spouses afford home security who lost their spouses in the military.

Sammy Vasquez served in the U.S. Army and spent time at Fort Carson. He owns Delta Security Inc, a home security company in Colorado Springs He helped raise sponsorships to help cover equipment and installation costs in 2024 for a woman who lost her husband to suicide after serving in the military. He said it was the inspiration for Gold Valor Foundation, so he could provide the same service for other families.

The tournament starts Friday at 6:30 p.m. with a doubles event pairing beginner players with ones more experienced. The larger event starts Saturday at 10 a.m. with a single and doubles tournament.

The event will have prizes, raffles, food trucks and alcohol from local breweries. Entry fees vary on the type of tournament, ranging from $20 to $80.

You can sign up on Scoreholio, or on the Scoreholio app. Go to "find a tournament," and search for GoldStarValor.