Parked cars near downtown Colorado Springs deadly shooting still stuck hours after incident

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Over eight hours after an officer-involved shooting on Monday afternoon, people with parked cars nearby are still waiting to drive home.

Around 2 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they responded to a shooting call in downtown near 21 South Nevada that involved at least one of their officers.

According to CSPD, a man was allegedly breaking into cars and threatening someone with a gun.

When police arrived, they said they tried to get the suspect into custody, but the suspect got out of a car with a gun. One officer fired at least one round, striking and killing the suspect, CSPD says.

Police have closed off the block running from South Nevada Avenue to East Kiowa Street, to North Weber Street, and ending at Pikes Peak Avenue.

They say the area will be closed for several hours while officers investigate and people with parked cars in the lot will have to wait it out.

Katrina Shepard who works downtown and parked in the now closed off lot tells KRDO13 her husband had to come pick up her and they'll try to get her car tomorrow.

Police say if you do have a car in the lot, you can come by and talk with them to possibly retrieve valuables from inside.

However, the likelihood of driving your car home on Monday night is still up in the air as police continue to investigate the area.

As for the suspect who prompted the scene, police have not yet released his name.