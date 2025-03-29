Skip to Content
Crash between a truck and motorcycle shuts down major roadway in Colorado Springs for an hour

A crash between a motorcycle and car shut down N Union Blvd on Saturday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Northbound lanes of Union Blvd are shut down at Constitution Ave while Colorado Springs Police sort out a crash between a truck and a motorcycle.

Our KRDO13 photographer at the scene said the motorcyclist was up and walking around after the crash.

Colorado Springs Police Communications first reported the closure at 1:29 p.m. on Saturday, only nine minutes after police say the crash was called in.

A sergeant in the Stetson Hills division told KRDO13 one driver was transported to the hospital. No arrests or citations have been issued. The sergeant said the investigation is still on-going.

The road opened back up around 2:40 p.m.

