WATCH: Protesters clash outside of GOP event in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Protesters on opposing sides are clashing outside of a GOP event scheduled for Friday night in Colorado Springs.

The Golden Gala is being held at the Phil Long Music Hall and will feature controversial figure Steve Bannon.

Protesters began gathering outside the venue sometime after 4 p.m., and counter-protesters were on the scene soon after. KRDO13 crews on scene captured video (seen above) of protesters clashing with each other around 5 p.m. The video appears to show people throwing things at a vehicle and then that vehicle slowly driving into the crowd, and a person appears to fall down. Police are on the scene.

Another video, below, shows a similar incident:

The Colorado Spring Police Department says that as of 5:35 p.m. (after both incidents above), there were no injuries to report, and no one had been cited for criminal activity.

You can watch a live stream of the protest here. Please note that this is streamed live. There may be profanity or other situations that arise in the moment. Viewer discretion is advised.