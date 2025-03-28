BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO13) -- The University of Colorado has signed Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders to a contract extension. Colorado Athletic Director Rick George made the announcement on Friday.

Sanders is now the Big 12's highest paid football coach, with his salary at $10 million per year. Sanders is also one of college football's ten highest paid coaches.

The Buffaloes hired Sanders after a 1-11 season in 2022. Just two years into his tenure, CU won 9 games and reached the Alamo Bowl.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado," said Coach Prime. "We've just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It's not just about football; it's about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I'm committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field. We've got work to do, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base. Lastly, anybody got at least a five-bedroom home with acreage for sale?"

The extension comes after months of speculation regarding Sanders' potential jump to the NFL. Sanders' name was the subject of numerous NFL head coaching rumors, most notably with the Dallas Cowboys. However, nothing ever came from those rumors, and now CU has its celebrity coach locked in for the foreseeable future.

"Coach Prime has revolutionized college football and in doing so, has restored CU football to our rightful place as a national power," said George. "This extension not only recognizes Coach's incredible accomplishments transforming our program on and off the field, it keeps him in Boulder to compete for conference and national championships in the years to come."

Under Sanders, Colorado has become of the nation's most watched teams. The Buffs netted 54-million viewers last season, including 8-million for the Alamo Bowl.