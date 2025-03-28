Ali Farokhmanesh introduced as Colorado State men’s basketball coach

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ali Farokhmanesh called the moment he was introduced as Colorado State's 21st men's basketball coach "surreal." He spoke about growing up watching his parents, both of whom were volleyball coaches at Washington State. Now, he has his team.

After seven seasons as an assistant coach, most recently as the team's Associate Head Coach, Farokhmanesh will lead the Rams into the next era of CSU basketball.

"I've gotta thank coach (Niko) Medved," Farokhmanesh said. "He provided me with the last three years of putting me in a place where I was going to be prepared for this moment."

Under Farokhmanesh, CSU has reached the NCAA Tournament, and won a tournament game, in each of the last two seasons. He's also played a critical role in developing future NBA players like Nique Clifford and David Roddy.

"I wanted to be the head coach at Colorado State," Farokhmanesh said. "Sometime you've gotta be patient, and wait your turn, and keep doing your job knowing that you are prepared for the next one when it comes. Niko did that for me, and I know because of those moments, I'm ready to be the head coach."