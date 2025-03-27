Skip to Content
News

Semi driver allegedly flees after running over boulders and dragging one two miles away

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 12:55 PM
Published 12:29 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Crews blocked one right lane on westbound Cimarron Street due to a boulder in the roadway on Thursday afternoon. The issue was near where Cimarron flows underneath I-25.

Crews say a semi was driving westbound on Fountain Boulevard when it turned onto Webber Street and hit three boulders. Two of them were dragged about 100 feet, and the other was dragged about two miles, all the way to Cimarron.

Crews told KRDO13 that police are investigating the incident as a hit and run.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content