Semi driver allegedly flees after running over boulders and dragging one two miles away

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Crews blocked one right lane on westbound Cimarron Street due to a boulder in the roadway on Thursday afternoon. The issue was near where Cimarron flows underneath I-25.

Crews say a semi was driving westbound on Fountain Boulevard when it turned onto Webber Street and hit three boulders. Two of them were dragged about 100 feet, and the other was dragged about two miles, all the way to Cimarron.

Crews told KRDO13 that police are investigating the incident as a hit and run.