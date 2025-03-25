Skip to Content
REPORT: Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson signing with Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (KRDO) - Former Denver Broncos signal caller Russell Wilson signed a one-year, $21 million deal Tuesday with the New York Giants, ESPN reports.

The report said the contract includes $10.5 million guaranteed. Wilson will step in as the expected starter in New York, as he joins a quarterback room with Jameis Winston and Tommy DeVito.

Denver is scheduled to host Wilson and the Giants in the 2025 season. In his one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wilson missed his return to Denver with an injury.

Denver traded for Wilson in 2022 and signed him to a five year contract worth over $240 million through 2026. The organization waived Wilson after the 2023 season, eating a league-record $85 million in dead cap money.

