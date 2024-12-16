Despite receiving accreditation, Pueblo Zoo faces budget concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo Zoo is celebrating its 2024 accreditation – but the success is overshadowed by budget concerns for next year, the zoo said.

The zoo said 2025 looks to be an even more challenging fiscal year; it faces city budget cuts and is looking to bridge an over $270,000 budget gap.

"While this (the accreditation) is money well spent as it benefits our animals, our facilities and our guests, we don't have money trees on our beautiful grounds and our budget is under stress," Executive Director Abbie Krause wrote in a letter posted to the zoo's Facebook page.

The letter also asked supporters for monetary donations, used to support its animals and the maintenance of its grounds.

The zoo said it's not only a fun place to go, but also contributes more than $20 million in economic impact to the city of Pueblo and educates over 12,000 students annually.

Gifts over $250 are eligible for the Enterprise Zone tax credit for Coloradoans.