Colorado Springs Fire Department provides look into workings of drone technology used to fight fires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is providing a firsthand look into exactly how their drone equipment assists them in combatting fires after using the tech to help extinguish a grass fire in eastern Colorado Springs.

This weekend, CSFD worked to put out a half-acre grass fire near the intersection of Fountain Boulevard and Shasta Drive.

Despite red-flag warnings in place and gusty winds, crews were able to knock down the fire in about 15 minutes, the department said.

The quick containment was made possible with the help of a drone pilot sent to the scene. CSFD said the drone was able to provide a look at how and where the flames were spreading, and help crews figure out exactly what actions they needed to take to contain it.

The department shared thermal-image drone footage taken after the bulk of the fire was knocked down as crews lapped the area, applying water to cool down hotspots. In the footage, you can see the thermal image of the fire on the left, and a birds-eye view of the crew in action on the right.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

According to CSFD, the drone footage helped crews locate the hotspots on the ground they needed to put water on to cool. The red areas, which represent hotspots, can be seen turning black as crews apply water.

"Having this essential piece of technology not only keeps our crews safe and helps us do our jobs better, but it also gives us peace of mind when used on fires," CSFD said.