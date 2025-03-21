Skip to Content
KRDO13 Live at Broadmoor World Arena with Disney on Ice!

Disney
Published 4:29 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13's Bradley Davis is live Friday morning with the traveling skaters performing Disney on Ice as they continue their shows in Colorado Springs at the Broadmoor World Arena.

Tune in to Good Morning Colorado to watch the skaters show off their skills and talk about the upcoming performances!

Disney on Ice opened its Colorado Springs show Thursday night and will be in town until Sunday afternoon. You can find tickets here.

Bradley Davis

Bradley Davis

