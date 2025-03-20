Skip to Content
Local non-profit donates instruments to music programs who need it

Published 7:57 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado non-profit, "Bringing Music to Life," is collecting gently used band and orchestra instruments to refurbish and donate to schools across the state.

"A French horn is probably $7,000, which is probably more than my car's going to cost here in a few short months when I get my license, and so, it wouldn't be a possibility to afford it," Denver South high school sophomore Liliana Rauenzahn said to our news partner, Denver 9 News.

Bringing Music to Life donated instruments last year to Grand Peak Academy, Horizon Middle School and Soaring Eagles Community School in Colorado Springs. This year is the 15th time it has collected and donated instruments. The organization said it has donated over 8,700 instruments across 330 Colorado schools in its history. It estimates those instruments have helped over 20,000 students.

The music drive ends Saturday, March 29. Bringing Music to Life has two donation sites in Colorado Springs at both Meeker Music locations, and one site in Pueblo at Marck Time Music.

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

