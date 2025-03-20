Colorado Springs mom accused of murdering her kids appeals U.K. extradition ruling

LONDON (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs mom who is accused of killing her two kids is appealing a ruling that would allow her to be extradited back to the United States, according to our partners at 9News.

Kimberlee Singler fled Colorado Springs after allegedly killing her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

RELATED: Autopsy reports reveal cause of death for two children allegedly killed by their mother

In January, a U.K. judge ruled that she could be extradited back to the U.S. to face charges, which is what she's now appealing.

According to 9News, if her appeal is denied, she could take another appeal to the U.K.'s highest court.