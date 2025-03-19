Rescue crews work dozens of stranded motorist calls, at least one person sent to hospital

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - El Paso County Search and Rescue says they've worked at least 30 calls for service on Highway 94, and roughly 15-20 calls off Judge Orr Road since last night.

Search and Rescue say they've been aiding stranded motorists, and at least one person they helped had to be taken to the hospital.

Search and Rescue says that as of 9:30 a.m., call volume had decreased. However, those calls could uptick if more people venture out.

Crews say the Colorado Department of Transportation has also been aiding in clearing the roads.

Weather conditions made for dangerous drives across Southern Colorado. US 24 closed between Constitution Avenue, east to the town of Limon. Some drivers nearby faced issues getting gas, as pumps were down due to power outages.