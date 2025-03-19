Skip to Content
CSPD: Pedestrian hit on I-25 was attempting to stop their rollaway vehicle

KRDO
By
New
Published 9:16 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has provided new updates on the crash that shut down a portion of southbound I-25 on Tuesday.

According to police, a box truck was having mechanical issues, and the driver pulled over on I-25 near Centennial. CSPD says the driver called for a tow, but while standing outside, the truck began to roll away. Officers say the truck hit two other cars on the highway in the process.

The driver, according to CSPD, tried to stop the rollaway vehicle, but in the process was hit by a car.

He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police say. CSPD says all other involved drivers stayed at the scene.

Celeste Springer

