Southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs reopens after crash involving a pedestrian

UPDATE: Just before 6 p.m., southbound I-25 reopened and traffic is flowing.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms they are working a crash on I-25 near Bijou.

Southbound I-25 has now been shut down at Fillmore due to the crash. The video above shows the backup shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

At the time of KRDO13's inquiry, crews had not yet arrived on scene, but CSPD said they believed the crash involved a pedestrian. Just before 5 p.m., crews confirmed that unfortunately a pedestrian had been hit.

As far as CSPD can confirm right now, at least one person was taken to the hospital. CSPD says it appears all involved vehicles stayed on scene.

CDOT maps show slowdowns on both northbound and southbound sides of I-25.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.