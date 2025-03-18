Skip to Content
News

Southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs reopens after crash involving a pedestrian

By ,
today at 4:42 PM
Published 4:38 PM

UPDATE: Just before 6 p.m., southbound I-25 reopened and traffic is flowing.

______________________________________________

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirms they are working a crash on I-25 near Bijou.

Southbound I-25 has now been shut down at Fillmore due to the crash. The video above shows the backup shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

At the time of KRDO13's inquiry, crews had not yet arrived on scene, but CSPD said they believed the crash involved a pedestrian. Just before 5 p.m., crews confirmed that unfortunately a pedestrian had been hit.

As far as CSPD can confirm right now, at least one person was taken to the hospital. CSPD says it appears all involved vehicles stayed on scene.

CDOT maps show slowdowns on both northbound and southbound sides of I-25.

Details are limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content