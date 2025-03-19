Colorado GOP Gala featuring Steve Bannon moved to new Colorado Springs location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Antlers Hotel in Colorado Springs earlier this week canceled what was set to be a gala fundraising event for the Colorado GOP.

The annual Centennial Dinner at The Antlers Hotel was to feature Steve Bannon as its keynote speaker. However, on Monday night, hotel management canceled the event after a flurry of rumors and political pushback.

The Colorado GOP has confirmed they will now be hosting the event on March 28 at the Phil Long Music Hall in Colorado Springs, formerly known as Boot Barn Hall. Steve Bannon is still the keynote speaker.