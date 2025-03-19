Skip to Content
News

Colorado GOP Gala featuring Steve Bannon moved to new Colorado Springs location

Colorado GOP
By
today at 8:42 PM
Published 9:29 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Antlers Hotel in Colorado Springs earlier this week canceled what was set to be a gala fundraising event for the Colorado GOP. 

RELATED: Political push back leads to canceled Colorado GOP gala at The Antlers Hotel

The annual Centennial Dinner at The Antlers Hotel was to feature Steve Bannon as its keynote speaker. However, on Monday night, hotel management canceled the event after a flurry of rumors and political pushback.

The Colorado GOP has confirmed they will now be hosting the event on March 28 at the Phil Long Music Hall in Colorado Springs, formerly known as Boot Barn Hall. Steve Bannon is still the keynote speaker.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content