Political push back leads to canceled Colorado GOP gala at The Antlers Hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A prominent hotel in Colorado Springs is canceling what was set to be a gala fundraising event for the Colorado GOP.

The Centennial Dinner at The Antlers Hotel had Steve Bannon lined up as its keynote speaker.

However, on Monday night, hotel management canceled the event after a flurry of rumors and political pushback.

Director of Special Initiatives for the Colorado GOP, Darcy Schoening, says the organization wasn't told by the hotel; but rather by guests who were booked to stay there on the night of the event.

"People with hotel rooms that were part of the block at The Antlers where the Steve Bannon Centennial Dinner is being held [where sent] the emails said that their rooms had been canceled," Schoening said.

She says the cancellation of her group's event on March 28th does not come as a total surprise, "Things have gotten really aggressive just in the last couple of days. I've gotten some texts from people that have been sending me fliers where they've advertised this as a white supremacy dinner."

To the post making rounds on social media, Schoening says, "It's just typical far-left ridiculousness. It's targeting Republicans in just a hateful manner. Some of these staff members at these hotels have felt really scared. So, I understand where the owners are coming from."

This isn't the first cancellation the party has dealt with in their efforts to secure a venue for their gala.

The event was originally scheduled in Denver, then moved to Colorado Springs because of similar concerns, and now it's happening again.

"It's upsetting to me that people would go so far in their hate for one man or hate for the party that they take it out on a business owner," Schoening said.

The Antlers confirmed the cancellation to KRDO13 but didn't offer any further explanation.

Colorado GOP leaders say the event will still take place on March 28th and they're now working to secure another location.