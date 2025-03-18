Live with CSU Pueblo choir after receiving invite to perform at Carnegie Hall

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado State University-Pueblo (CSU Pueblo) choir secured an invite to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York for the first time in the school's recent history.

The choir will perform Mozart’s Requiem alongside the Soli Deo Gloria community chorus out of Colorado Springs on April 19, 2026. The department has started fundraising efforts to help students with the travel costs.

Choir Director Dr. Jennifer Bruton said her choir performed with Soli Deo Gloria last fall. Soli Deo Gloria had already received an invite to Carnegie Hall, and Bruton said its director was impressed by CSU Pueblo's performance and invited them to join on the trip.

CSU Pueblo went public with the announcement last week. The choir just finished a concert Sunday with the Pueblo Choral Society, and now will shift its focus to preparing for the Carnegie Hall concert in addition to its other upcoming shows.

CSU Pueblo said it will cost $2325 a student for the trip to Carnegie Hall. The program's initial goal is to raise $10,000 to help reduce costs.

Tune in to Good Morning Colorado to see the choir showing off their pipes to KRDO13's Bradley Davis as they sing live while talking about the prestigious invite!