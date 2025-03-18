High winds cause partial roof collapse of Pueblo building

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials confirm the roof of a building has partially collapsed on Northern Avenue and Evans Avenue.

The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) says they got a call around 2:45 p.m. They say no one was inside, so thankfully there are no injuries. PFD adds that it was an abandoned building.

As of 4:00 p.m., PFD said the building was given an "all clear." Crews are barricading the building as they await the Pueblo Regional Building Department.

Investigators believe wind caused the collapse, as heavy gusts have hit much of Southern Colorado.

I-25 running from Pueblo to Trinidad is under high wind restrictions, as gusts pose a particular danger to semi trucks and trailers.

In Walsenburg, at least five vehicles overturned on I-25 in a roughly 2.5-mile stretch of road.