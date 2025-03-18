Skip to Content
News

High winds cause partial roof collapse of Pueblo building

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 4:46 PM
Published 4:07 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Officials confirm the roof of a building has partially collapsed on Northern Avenue and Evans Avenue.

The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) says they got a call around 2:45 p.m. They say no one was inside, so thankfully there are no injuries. PFD adds that it was an abandoned building.

As of 4:00 p.m., PFD said the building was given an "all clear." Crews are barricading the building as they await the Pueblo Regional Building Department.

Investigators believe wind caused the collapse, as heavy gusts have hit much of Southern Colorado.

I-25 running from Pueblo to Trinidad is under high wind restrictions, as gusts pose a particular danger to semi trucks and trailers.

In Walsenburg, at least five vehicles overturned on I-25 in a roughly 2.5-mile stretch of road.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content