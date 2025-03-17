Colorado Springs Police investigating armed robbery at 7/11

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery at a 7/11.

According to Colorado Springs Police Department, CSPD, the suspected armed robber entered the 7/11 at 6495 Issaquah Drive at approximately 2:30 a.m. on March 17, 2025. Police say the suspect is believed to be a male wearing a mask and that they fled the scene on foot.

Anyone who witnessed this robbery is asked to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.