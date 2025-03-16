CSU earns 12-seed, will face Memphis in NCAA Tournament

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nique Clifford and Jalen Lake said they were nervous as they waited to hear their team's name called. A season ago, they were a play-in team, but not this time.

Colorado State earned the 12th seed in the West region of the NCAA Tournament, avoiding the play-in. The Mountain West champions will face Memphis in round 1.

"I was so excited, man," said guard Nique Clifford. "Just to to be able to play at this time of year is a blessing for anybody. And so we're just super grateful to have our our season continue."

Clifford, a Colorado Springs native who played high school basketball at The Vanguard School, has been on fire. Clifford is averaging better than 27 points per game over his last four contests, including a 24-point effort against Boise State in the Mountain West championship. As a team, the Rams are as hot as anyone. CSU carries a 10-game winning streak into Friday's showdown with Memphis.

"I think we're hot right now," said Clifford. "You know, we just got to keep it rolling, keep doing what we're doing. I didn't care who we played. I just. I just want to go out there with my teammates and, you know, do what we do, and what we know we're capable of."