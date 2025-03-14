Diner on the edge of Meridian Fire offers free meals to firefighters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Sandy's Diner off Highway 24 and Space Village Ave, a small yellow building known for good breakfast food and friendly staff, is feeding firefighters Friday through Sunday.

A community staple in El Paso County, the diner says they're offering free meals to all firefighters after the Meridian Fire broke out Thursday afternoon, sweeping more than 2,000 acres and destroying three buildings.

"You try to be a person, you know, and be hospitable and more than just serving a plate of food," Sam Avina, the General Manager of Sandy's, said. "We know how much the community has supported us since the seventies."

Avina says the culture is top-down, adding that the owner emphasizes the importance of helping out the community. Avina has helped patrons fix their cars, gives food out to people who may have had a hard day, and says the diner helps serve people over the holidays, too.

"Cimarron Hills Fire department is right around the corner. Those guys are in here almost every Friday morning," Avina said. "We know that they were in command for this last fire. So really, if we could get as many as we can out here, we are happy to take care of it."