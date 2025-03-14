A Mom’s Guide To Survive: Local mom helps others find the resources they need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs mom created her own "survival guide" for other parents in Colorado to help them find community support when facing the challenges and isolation of being a single parent.

Katie Liberatore started "A Mom's Guide to Survive" two years ago after encountering her own struggles finding the support and resources she needed as a single mother of three while in between jobs. She said it inspired her to share what she learned with other parents in a similar situation through A Mom's Guide to Survive.

On Sunday, Liberatore is hosting a kids' closet swap at the Lane Center on the campus of the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. The event is free and is similar to thrifting, except you trade instead of pay. Bring in your child's clothing that no longer fit, and swap it for clothing in their size. It's from 12-4 p.m. and for children ages 12 and younger.