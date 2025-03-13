Skip to Content
Evacuation order issued due to fire near Colorado Springs Airport

2:05 PM
1:09 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they are responding to a grass fire east of the Colorado Springs Airport.

Evacuation orders are now in place for Gusty Bluffs Point and Meridian Road North to Highway 94 and Franceville Coal Mine, and to the east border of Schriever Space Force Base in Ellicott. Everyone in the area is ordered to evacuate immediately.

There is a pre-evacuation warning for Highway 94 and Franceville Coal Mine Road North to Davis Road, and east to the eastern border of Schriever Space Force Base due to a wildland fire near Gusty Bluffs Point and South Meridian Road. Be prepared to leave. If you are in danger, evacuate immediately. If you need extra time or help to evacuate, consider leaving now.

CSFD does not have an estimate on the size at this time. Smoke will be visible nearby.

Details are very limited at this time, but this article may be updated.

