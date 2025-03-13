Celtic dance studio shows KRDO13 its jig ahead of busy St. Patrick’s weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Celtic Steps dance studio and class will perform at over 40 venues during the week to help Colorado Springs celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

"I think it’s just when I saw it on St. Patrick’s day, there was just something about it where I was just like, I have to do that, and I love it!" Celtic Steps dancer Leah Grossi said.

Celtic Steps will perform at pubs, breweries, nursing homes, schools, and more. The dancers will be in the Colorado Springs St. Patrick's Day parade and the Switchbacks game on Saturday.

The dance studio accepts dancers ages 4-99 of all skill levels. Grossi is among four of its dancers in Colorado Springs who qualified for the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland.

